California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
A Northern California forest fire is chewing through a mountainous area near Sacramento after forcing evacuations in two counties
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelersShow all 3
A Northern California wildfire chewed through a mountainous region near Sacramento Tuesday after forcing evacuations in two counties.
The Electra Fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area in Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers, forcing 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river to shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
All were later safely evacuated, Redman told The San Francisco Chronicle late Monday night.
The fire began in Amador County and had spread to 959 acres (388 hectares) by nightfall. Evacuations were ordered in Amador and Calaveras counties.
Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.
Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento.
Several other small fires were burning in the state.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.