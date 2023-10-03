Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Northern California seashore searched for missing swimmer after unconfirmed report of a shark attack

Authorities are searching a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 03 October 2023 04:56
California Swimmer Search
California Swimmer Search
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Authorities searched a remote section of California's Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn't find the individual so there's no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

Recommended

Beekman said other swimmers reported the disappearance. The missing person's identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in