For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch from Lisburn as Rishi Sunak took part in a Q&A session during his trip to the city’s Coca-Cola plant.

He is in Northern Ireland following the announcement of a historic deal that he hopes will bring an end to the row over the bill.

The prime minister met with Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, 27 February, in Windsor where they reached an agreement to end the long-running dispute.

King Charles III then met with the European Commission president at Windsor Castle.

The new Windsor Framework that was announced by the politicians “removes any sense of a border in the Irish Sea,” according to Mr Sunak.

Now, the prime minister is in Nothern Ireland in a bid to sell the deal to sceptics, saying it is a “turning point” for the region.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson warned that there remained to be “key issues of concern” surrounding the deal.

Sign up for our newsletters.