Northern lights may be visible in parts of the US due to solar storms

Solar storms may bring colorful auroras to several northern U.S. states Thursday night.

The sun burped out a huge burst of energy called a coronal mass ejection that's currently on its way to Earth, prompting space weather forecasters to issue a strong geomagnetic storm watch. It's expected to arrive between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

How bright the auroras are and how far south they are visible will depend on when the solar burst gets here and how it interacts with Earth. If the timing is right, it's possible auroras will “quite likely spin up overnight,” Shawn Dahl, a space weather forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in an email.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, but do not anticipate major disruptions to radio or communications signals, said Dahl.

Auroras could be visible — especially in darker, rural areas — in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and northern parts of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

The moon is currently close to Earth and bright in the sky, which could make it harder to spot auroras. Northern lights could be visible on Friday night as well, depending on the solar activity.

How northern lights happen

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making the light displays more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights have decorated night skies in unexpected places and space weather experts say there are more auroras still to come.

Aurora displays known as the northern and southern lights are commonly visible near the poles, where charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

Skygazers are spotting the lights deeper into the United States and Europe because the sun is going through a major facelift. Every 11 years, its poles swap places, causing magnetic twists and tangles along the way.

Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And soon afterward, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when dancing lights appeared in unexpected places including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

The sun’s active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of this year, though when solar activity will peak won’t be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and NOAA.

Severe storms are capable of scrambling radio and GPS communications.

How solar storms affect Earth

Solar storms can bring more than colorful lights to Earth.

When fast-moving particles and plasma slam into Earth’s magnetic field, they can temporarily disrupt the power grid. Space weather can also interfere with air traffic control radio and satellites in orbit.

In 1859, a severe solar storm triggered auroras as far south as Hawaii and caught telegraph lines on fire in a rare event. And a 1972 solar storm may have detonated magnetic U.S. sea mines off the coast of Vietnam.

Space weather experts aren’t able to predict a solar storm months in advance. Instead, they alert relevant parties to prepare in the days before a solar outburst hits Earth.

How to see auroras

Northern lights forecasts can be found on NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.