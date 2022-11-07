Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station
A newly launched cargo capsule has run into trouble with a solar panel after liftoff
A Northrop Grumman cargo capsule ran into trouble with a solar panel after Monday's liftoff to the International Space Station.
Only one of the two solar panels on the Cygnus capsule opened successfully following the predawn liftoff from Virginia.
Northrop Grumman officials assured NASA that there’s enough power for Wednesday’s planned space station rendezvous, but the space agency was still assessing the situation. Further details were unavailable.
Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from coastal Wallops Island with more than 8,200 pounds of equipment and experiments. It's dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space who died a decade ago.
The Virginia-based company has been sending shipments to the space station since 2013. There's been only one failure in its previous 18 supply runs, a launch explosion in 2014.
SpaceX is NASA's other contracted delivery service.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
