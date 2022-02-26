Norway ski body says Russians not welcome to compete there

Russian skiers are not welcome to compete in Norway

Via AP news wire
Saturday 26 February 2022 16:23
Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony
Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Russian skiers are not welcome to compete in Norway because of “violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people,” the Nordic country's ski federation said Saturday.

Norway’s call directly contradicts International Ski Federation (FIS) policy announced late Friday and comes days after the winter sport power topped the Beijing Olympics medal table with a record 16 golds. The final men's medal awarded in Beijing saw Russian and Norwegian cross-country skiers share the podium in the Bird's Nest stadium.

The Norwegian plea was also made days before Kvitfjell and Oslo host World Cup races in Alpine and cross-country skiing next weekend and while the country co-hosts the junior world championships in Nordic ski disciplines.

“The Norwegian Ski Federation’s message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear; We do not want your participation!” it said in a statement.

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine since Thursday requires “international condemnation and sanctions,” the Norwegian federation said.

Recommended

Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now,” the statement said, promising to lobby the sport’s world governing body.

On Friday, FIS pulled its remaining World Cup events this season from Russia but later allowed Russians to carry on competing.

“The athletes will continue to compete under their name and the country of Russia, albeit the FIS flag and FIS anthem will be used in all official capacities, including ceremonies,” the Switzerland-based ski body said.

A ban on using Russia’s flag and anthem was urged Friday by the International Olympic Committee, which also asked sports bodies to move or cancel events scheduled in Russia.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in