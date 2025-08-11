Norway's sovereign wealth fund sells its shares in 11 Israeli companies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norway's sovereign wealth fund has sold its shares in 11 Israeli companies, its managers said Monday, a move they said reduces its holdings in the country against the backdrop of the “serious humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

The management of the fund, which invests Norway's profits from oil and gas, said in a statement that it had investments in 61 Israeli companies at the end of this year's first half. It said it decided last week to sell all its investments in 11 firms that are not in the Norwegian Finance Ministry's equity benchmark index, and has spent recent days completing those sales.

It did not identify the companies concerned. The fund also said it will move all investments in Israeli companies that have been run by external managers in-house and is terminating contracts with external managers in Israel.

“These measures were taken in response to extraordinary circumstances. The situation in Gaza is a serious humanitarian crisis," said Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages what is widely known as the Oil Fund. “We are invested in companies that operate in a country at war, and conditions in the West Bank and Gaza have recently worsened. In response, we will further strengthen our due diligence.”

Tangen added in a statement that the latest move “will simplify the management of our investments in this market” and reduce the number of companies that the fund's council on ethics monitors.

The fund's management noted that it intensified its monitoring of investments in Israeli companies last fall and sold its holdings in “several” firms as a result.

Officially known as the Government Pension Fund Global, the Oil Fund owns nearly 1.5% of all shares in the world's listed companies, with holdings in about 9,000 firms, according to its management's website.