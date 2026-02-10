Slovenian siblings Domen and Nika Prevc win Olympic gold in ski jumping team event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slovenia defended its gold medal in mixed team ski jumping at the Milan Cortina Games on Tuesday, and sibling stars Domen and Nika Prevc became the first brother and sister to win a medal on the normal hill at the same Olympics.

Norway took silver with a foursome that included a jumper who was suspended last year in a jumpsuit-tampering scandal that caused an uproar in the sport and brought shame to the country that invented it.

Japan captured its third bronze in the third ski jumping event of the Games.

The Prevc siblings arrived for their Olympic debuts as the top-ranked ski jumpers in the world. Both are defending world champions, each has a record for the longest jump and they both sit far ahead of their competition on the World Cup circuit.

But until Tuesday, the normal hill — the smaller of the two ski jumping hills — had not been the place for them to shine. Nika was teary-eyed on Saturday after finishing second and Domen, who is not a standout on the normal hill, finished sixth on Monday.

They put in star performances as a team and were helped in the pursuit by Anze Lanisek and Nika Vodan, who each landed impressive jumps that had them leading going into the final round.

Norway's team included Anna Odine Stroem, who won the gold medal in the women’s event Saturday, and Marius Lindvik, the reigning world champion who won gold on the men’s normal hill at the Beijing Olympics in 2022. Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal and Eirin Maria Kvandal were also part of the squad.

The Japanese team included Ren Nikaido and Nozomi Maruyama, who won bronze medals in the individual men’s and women’s competitions, and Ryoyu Kobayashi, who won gold in Beijing in 2022. The medal was redemption for Sara Takanashi, who had just missed a medal in the last Olympics, landing fourth in the women's event.

Lindvik has not had a standout season. He and teammate Johann André Forfang were suspended for three months last year after their coaches and a staff member were caught on camera tampering with their suits.

Stitching was added to the suits to stiffen the crotch area, allowing the athletes to fly farther. The manipulation happened before the large hill event but was only discovered later, after Lindvik had won the silver medal. He was subsequently stripped of the award.

Neither Lindvik nor Forfang was charged with knowing about the stitch wizardry, but the international ski federation, FIS, the governing body for ski jumping, said the jumpers “should have checked and asked questions about the nighttime adjustments.”

The sibling record was a second of sorts for the Prevc family. Nika's silver medal in the individual event made her the first woman to join a brother — two in her case — to win Olympic medals in the sport.

The Prevces' older brother, Peter, who has since retired from the sport, had led the Slovenian team to the gold in Beijing in the mixed event, taking advantage of jumpsuit violations by German Katharina Althaus and Takanashi. Vodan was the only current member who had been on that gold medal squad.

Ski jumping has been part of the Olympics since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924, but women were only included for the first time in 2014. The mixed team event debuted in Beijing four years ago.

Peter Prevc paired with brother Cene and two others to win silver medals in the men’s large hill team event in Beijing.

There are now four Olympic medalists in the family, and more are possible. The Prevces still have the large hill event next weekend and the men’s super team event on Feb. 16.

