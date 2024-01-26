Jump to content

Jannik Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic's unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals

Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open to end the 10-time champion’s long unbeaten record in semifinals at Melbourne Park

John Pye
Friday 26 January 2024 07:14

Jannik Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic's unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals

Show all 7

Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait.

He hadn’t lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season’s first major. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

