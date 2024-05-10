Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 May 2024 20:22

Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

Show all 3

Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after apparently getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday.

A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child’s backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head, local organizers said.

Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors, organizers said.

The incident happened shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in