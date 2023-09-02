Novak Djokovic is headed to a fifth set against Laslo Djere at the US Open

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere were heading to a fifth set in their third-round match at the U.S. Open.

Djere took the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, before Djokovic began mounting a comeback and claimed the third and fourth 6-1, 6-1.

The match began Friday night under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium and was more than three hours old by the time they were going to start the decisive set at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The second-seeded Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who won three of those titles at Flushing Meadows.

Djere is seeded 32nd and was trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time.

Both are from Serbia and have known each other for years. They have practiced together, competed as doubles partners on tour and been Davis Cup teammates.

