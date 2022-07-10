Jump to content
Djokovic wins 2nd set to level final | Wimbledon updates

Novak Djokovic has won the second set of the men’s Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios to level the match at one set apiece

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 July 2022 15:23

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the second set of the men’s Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios to level the match at one set apiece.

Djokovic won the set 6-3 after breaking at love for a 3-1 lead and saved four break points in the final game. Kyrgios won the first set 6-4.

Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall. Kyrgios is playing his first career Grand Slam final.

___

2:50 p.m.

Shingo Kunieda finally won his first Wimbledon title to complete a career Grand Slam in men’s wheelchair singles.

The 38-year-old Japanese player defeated Alfie Hewett of Britain 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5).

It is Kunieda’s 28th Grand Slam title overall but he had only reached one Wimbledon final in four previous appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2019.

He is the first men’s wheelchair player to complete a career Grand Slam, and now holds all four major titles at the same time after winning this year’s Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year’s U.S. Open.

Hewett was looking for his sixth Grand Slam title and first at Wimbledon. He also lost in the final to Kunieda at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

___

2:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios has won the first set 6-4 against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios broke for a 3-2 lead when Djokovic double-faulted on break point. He converted his second set point with an ace.

The Australian is playing his first career Grand Slam final. Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall.

___

2:10 p.m.

The men’s final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has started on Centre Court.

Djokovic is trying to win a seventh title at the All England Club and a 21st Grand Slam singles title overall. Kyrgios is playing in his first major final.

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court.

Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.

The women's doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men's singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

