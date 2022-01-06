Reaction to Novak Djokovic's canceled visa in Australia
The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules
Reaction from social media and elsewhere to the Australian government denying No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry and the cancellation of his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules:
“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.” — statement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
“Not the most usual trip from Down Under” — Djokovic’s coach and 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic on social media during an overnight wait at the Melbourne airport.
“Just to be crystal clear here. 2 separate medical boards approved his exemption. And politicians are stopping it. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam.” -- two-time quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren of the United States, who is not playing the Australian Open this year because of the vaccination requirement, on Twitter.
“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.” — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Twitter.
