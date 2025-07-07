Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Novak Djokovic's 11-year-old son, Stefan, is getting Wimbledon players' autographs. But not Dad's

Novak Djokovic’s 11-year-old son, Stefan, seems to be having the time of his life at Wimbledon, where he has been wearing a white hat with autographs of several players

Via AP news wire
Monday 07 July 2025 20:32 BST
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Novak Djokovic's 11-year-old son, Stefan, seems to be having the time of his life at Wimbledon, where he has been wearing a white hat with autographs of several players.

One valuable signature he's missing? His father's.

Djokovic said after his 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur in the fourth round Monday that his kid did most of the work himself to gather the names scribbled on the cap.

“It was himself, independently of me, approaching and asking for autographs,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said. “I think I might have asked only Jannik (Sinner) or someone, but everyone else he’s approached.”

Stefan is even having fun on the court, hitting recently with Flavio Cobolli, the 22nd-seeded Italian who will take on Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

“He’s over the moon. Obviously, he loves tennis. Yeah, he has everyone’s signature, except mine,” Dad said. “But that’s OK. I’ll accept that.”

Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, also have a daughter, 7-year-old Tara, who got attention earlier in the tournament by doing a postmatch dance.

___

