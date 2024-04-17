Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

An NPR editor who wrote a critical essay on the company has resigned after being suspended

A National Public Radio editor who wrote a critical essay saying that his company had become intolerant of all but liberal views has resigned

David Bauder
Wednesday 17 April 2024 17:27
Media NPR Editor
Media NPR Editor (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A National Public Radio editor who wrote an essay criticizing his employer for promoting liberal views resigned on Wednesday, a day after it was revealed that he had been suspended.

Uri Berliner, a senior editor on NPR's business desk, posted his resignation letter on X, formerly Twitter.

NPR would not comment on the resignation. Its head of public relations said the organization does not comment on individual personnel matters.

While Berliner said that he wishes NPR to thrive and do important journalism, he wrote that “I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm” problems that he discussed in his essay.

Katherine Maher, a former tech executive appointed in January as NPR's chief executive, has been criticized by conservative activists for social media messages that disparaged former President Donald Trump. The messages predated her hiring at NPR.

Berliner, who wrote his essay for the online Free Press site, had been suspended without pay for five days for violating the company's policy that it must approve work done for outside organizations, NPR reported on Tuesday.

___

David Bauder writes about media for The Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in