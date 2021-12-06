Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 December 2021 17:21
Israel Cyber Exports
Israel Cyber Exports
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group

The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.”

It said countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cyber system and/or disconnecting it.”

The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked with NSO spyware. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

It was the first known instance of NSO Group’s trademark Pegasus spyware being used against U.S. government personnel.

Recommended

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO, barring the company from using U.S. technology. The blacklisting has raised questions about NSO's financial outlook and ability to survive, and the company has acknowledged that it is trying to reverse the decision.

Apple also sued NSO last week over its hacking of iPhones and other Apple products, calling the Israeli company “amoral 21st century mercenaries.” Facebook has filed a lawsuit over similar allegations that it intruded its popular WhatsApp messaging system.

Pegasus allows its operator to gain access to a target's mobile phone, including contacts, text messages and real-time communications.

NSO says it sells its technologies to governments only to battle crime and terrorism and that it has strict safeguards to prevent abuse. Company officials have acknowledged cutting off several customers due to misuse.

However, human rights groups and outside researchers have said the company's safeguards are insufficient. They say customers have abused Pegasus to keep tabs on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia to the Israeli-occupied West Bank Critics have also accused Israel of lax oversight over the digital surveillance industry.

NSO declined to comment on the Defense Ministry guidelines. Last week, however, it said it had immediately shut down customers “potentially relevant” to the Uganda case. It also vowed to take legal action against customers if a violation of their contract was found.

Recommended

Israel has previously said that cyber exports are limited to fighting crime and terrorism. Under the new guidelines, the ministry said the definitions “have been sharpened, in order to avoid blurring boundaries in this context.”

“The updated statement states that terrorist acts are, among other things, acts that are intended to threaten a population and may result in death, injury, hostage-taking and more,” it said. It also said it was clarifying “the circumstances in which the operation of the cyber system is prohibited and explicitly clarifies the existence of the possibility of imposing sanctions in the event of a violation of the provisions.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in