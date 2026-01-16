Nurses restart contract talks with another major hospital system on 5th day of strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City nurses on strike say they’ve restarted contract talks with another one of the major hospital systems affected by the walkout that’s now in its fifth day.

The New York State Nurses Association said Friday that its bargaining team began meetings with their counterparts at the three impacted Mount Sinai hospitals Friday morning at the request of a mediator.

The union met Thursday night with NewYork-Presbyterian officials and a federal mediator in the first negotiations since roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job Monday.

Both sides said the hours-long meeting ended with very little progress made to end the city’s biggest strike of its kind in decades.

The hospital said in a statement that the discussions focused on addressing the union’s concerns about staffing levels, but that it still views the union’s proposals as “unreasonable.”

The union said it put forward revised proposals that hospital officials rejected without offering a counter proposal. It also said the talks ran past midnight and were observed by about 70 nurses after the proceedings were eventually opened up to regular union members.

Both sides said there’s so far no further plans to meet.

“While we continue to be far apart, we are committed to bargaining in good faith,” NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement. “We are committed to safe staffing and have the best staffing ratios in the city.”

Meanwhile union negotiations still have not resumed with Montefiore, the third major hospital system impacted.

The union said previously that it had expected to sit down with officials from the Bronx-based health care provider Friday, but the hospital disputed that claim, saying a meeting was never planned.

“NYSNA nurses respect the mediators and are ready and willing to come to the bargaining table when they call,” Nancy Hagans, the nurses’ union president, said in a statement. “We urge hospital executives to do the same.”

Each medical center is negotiating with the union independently, and not every hospital run by the three health care systems is affected by the strike.

The affected hospitals say their operations have been running smoothly since they hired thousands of temporary nurses to keep emergency rooms and other facilities open during the strike.

Dr. Philip Ozuah, president of Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx, one of the hospital campuses impacted by the strike, praised those still on the job.

“Another day, another miracle,” he wrote in a letter to staff. “Many thanks to our amazing teams, our most complex and exacting mission continues…providing life-saving care.”