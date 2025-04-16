Nvidia shares fall after it says US controls on exports of AI chip will cost it $5.5 billion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in computer chip makers slumped in after-hours trading and in Asia after Nvidia said tighter U.S. government controls on exports of computer chips used for artificial intelligence will cost it an extra $5.5 billion.

The company, which announced Monday that it will produce its artificial intelligence super computers in the United States for the first time, said the government told it that its H20 integrated circuits and others of the same bandwidth would be subject to the controls for the “indefinite future.”

In a regulatory filing, it said the government said the controls addressed risks that the products “may be used in or diverted to, a supercomputer in China.”

Nvidia's shares fell 6.3% in after-hours trading. Shares in rival chip maker AMD dropped 7.1% after markets closed.

Asian technology giants also saw big declines. Testing equipment maker Advantest's shares fell 6.7% in Tokyo, Disco Corp. lost 7.6% and Taiwan's TSMC dropped 2.4%.

Earlier, reports had said the Trump administration had backed away from imposing stricter licensing requirements on the H20 chip. Commerce Department officials were not immediately available for comment early Wednesday.

Nvidia said Monday it has commissioned more than one million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test its specialized Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas — part of an investment the company said will produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the next four years.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump and other officials said tariff exemptions on electronics like smartphones and laptops were only a temporary reprieve until officials develop a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry.

Trump claimed that decision as a victory for his effort to expand manufacturing in the U.S.