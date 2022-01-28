NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

Mourning New York police officers will give a final salute to a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 January 2022 05:34
Police Officers Shot
Police Officers Shot
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mourning New York police officers will give a final salute Friday to Jason Rivera, a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago.

A morning funeral Mass is planned at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the officer, who, at age 22, was recently married and barely into his second year of service on the force.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside over the service. Many of the city's top leaders are expected to attend.

Rivera and a partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a family dispute. Mora's funeral is being held next week, also at St. Patrick's.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said flags at state buildings would fly at half-staff from sunrise the day of Rivera's funeral until sunset the day of Mora's funeral, Feb. 2.

Recommended

Thousands of uniformed officers, as well as ordinary citizens, filed into the Roman Catholic cathedral Thursday for Rivera's wake.

Strangers came from near and far, Patty Marsibilio, 61, among them. She traveled an hour by subway from the Bronx to pay her respects. When it was her turn at the casket, she stood there and prayed, she said, for the safety of other New York City police officers.

“This is something that was so terrible,” she said. “He was 22 years old, married not even four months.”

Throughout the week, friends and fellow police officers remembered Rivera and Mora as caring and dedicated. Both grew up in the city's ethnic enclaves and, by most accounts, had hoped to help the department build bridges with the community.

The gunman, who was shot by a third officer, died earlier in the week. Authorities are still investigating why he shot at the officers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in