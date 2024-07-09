Jump to content

NYU settles lawsuit filed by 3 Jewish students who complained of pervasive antisemitism

New York University is settling a lawsuit filed in November by three Jewish students who allege they were subjected to “pervasive acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation.”

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 July 2024 17:20
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests NYU
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests NYU (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New York University has settled a lawsuit filed last November by three Jewish students who said they had been subjected to “pervasive acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation” since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

NYU and the plaintiffs' attorneys announced the settlement Tuesday. It includes undisclosed monetary terms and a commitment from NYU to update its antisemitism language in its Guidance and Expectations for Student Conduct.

NYU officials also said they would dedicate additional academic resources to Judaic studies and the study of antisemitism and strengthen the university's existing relationship with Tel Aviv University.

“We are committed to continuing our vigorous efforts to confront discrimination, including antisemitism, and the settlement in this litigation is yet another step in this direction," NYU President Linda G. Mills said.

In the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the students said antisemitism had been a problem at NYU for years and had worsened the after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked an intensive Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The plaintiffs said their complaints about antisemitic threats and intimidation had been “ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting by NYU administrators.”

Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that NYU “is to be commended for taking a leading position among American universities in combating antisemitism on campus.” He added, "Other universities should promptly follow their lead.”

