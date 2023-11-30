Henry Kissinger: master manipulator of the political field
A legendary secretary of state, he strode the globe as the ultimate fixer. Tto some he opened up China to the West in a diplomatic triumph, but never escaped the shadow of being being mass killings in Cambodia and Laos
Long before he reached Washington, Henry Kissinger was a power in the land.
His achievements were intensely controversial, and he was harshly criticised from all sides; yet even his critics would not deny the reality of his successes and the exceptional nature of his reputation.
In 1973 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet for his actions in that same year in Cambodia and Chile, he was accused of being a war criminal and private prosecutions were begun.