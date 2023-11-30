Long before he reached Washington, Henry Kissinger was a power in the land.

His achievements were intensely controversial, and he was harshly criticised from all sides; yet even his critics would not deny the reality of his successes and the exceptional nature of his reputation.

In 1973 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet for his actions in that same year in Cambodia and Chile, he was accused of being a war criminal and private prosecutions were begun.