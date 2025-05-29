Officer rescues woman from burning car in aftermath of interstate crash in Phoenix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman trapped inside a burning car on an interstate in west Phoenix was pulled to safety by an officer who happened to be driving by and busted through the glass on her window.

The rescue early Saturday morning unfolded as Officer Dakota Berry returned to his duties in nearby Goodyear after booking a suspect at a county jail. When he spotted the two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, Berry could hear honking from the car that was in flames and realized someone was inside.

He rushed to his patrol SUV to get a glass-breaking tool, ran back across the interstate to the woman’s car and used the tool to knock several holes in the driver’s side window. Her feet then popped out.

“Get out, get out, get out,” Berry said. The woman, whose hair was on fire, can be heard crying. The officer grabbed her legs and pulled her through the broken window.

She was brought in critical condition to a burn center and is expected to survive. Berry, who tried putting out the fire with his hands and finally stopped it with an extinguisher, suffered a hand injury during the rescue.

The woman is the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter. “As ironic as that is, I would have done the same thing for anyone else, any community member,” Berry told reporters Wednesday.

After the woman was pulled from the burning car, police say Berry put out flares on the interstate to make sure there weren’t other collisions.