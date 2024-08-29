Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can't give out food from ice cream truck

Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling more than $200,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising rules for marijuana sellers

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 August 2024 17:15

Louise Thomas

Handing out food and drinks from an ice cream truck is off limits for marijuana businesses in Ohio, according to state regulators.

So is an online promotion saying, “Can you take me higher?”

Ohio's Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling $212,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising rules for marijuana sellers, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Thursday.

Most of the fines involved promotions this summer ahead of the Aug. 6 beginning of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Some of the violations involved using signs that were too large or not approved by the state.

The largest proposed fine, $150,000, was issued to Greenleaf Apothecaries, which operates dispensaries in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Wickliffe.

State regulators said the violations were related to giving out food and beverages from an ice cream truck, advertising “Free Ice Cream” on social media, and using a sign that was not attached to the dispensary.

Greenleaf Apothecaries said in a statement that it takes the rules seriously and hopes to reach a resolution with the state.

