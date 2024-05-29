Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Natural gas explosion damages building in Ohio city, injuring 7

Authorities say a natural gas explosion has caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city, injuring seven people

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 May 2024 03:03
Explosion Ohio
Explosion Ohio

A natural gas explosion caused extensive damage to a building in an Ohio city on Tuesday and left seven people injured, authorities said.

The blast in Youngstown, which occurred around 2:45 p.m., damaged a building and blew off the facade, WKBN-TV reported. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank on the ground floor and also has some apartments.

The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.

A social media post by the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is “fluid but under control.” The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke coming from the site.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in