2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio, officials say

Officials say two people have been killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in northern Ohio

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 May 2025 05:09 BST

Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

