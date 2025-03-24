Coach Ryan Day confirms national champion Ohio State will visit White House on April 14

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed Monday that the Buckeyes national championship football team will visit the White House on April 14.

The invite was first reported by CBS News on Friday. Ohio State's visit comes two days after it wraps up spring football practices.

“It’s an honor to be invited,” Day said. “I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that, like, ‘Man, what an honor that would be.’ So, it’s part of the celebration of our team. I'm looking forward to getting that all planned out.”

The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff title game in Atlanta to win their first national championship since 2014.

Ohio State will be the second championship team to visit the White House since President Donald Trump returned in January. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers made their trip on Feb. 3 before facing the Washington Capitals.

Vice President JD Vance is an Ohio State graduate.

Trump has attended many sporting events since taking office. On Saturday, he went to the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia for the second time in three years.

He also was the first sitting president to view the Super Bowl in New Orleans and he attended the Daytona 500 for the second time since 2020.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will visit the White House on April 28.

Day originally said April 12 would be a spring showcase instead of a traditional spring game. On Monday, he reversed on those plans when asked what the format would be for that practice.

“I just think we need to save a little bit of wiggle room in case we take injuries," Day said. “It’s important that we start the season fast. And I think that the first step is playing the spring game. If we’re down some linemen, we have to adjust and figure that out from there.”

