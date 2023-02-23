Watch live as Pete Buttigieg tours site of Ohio train derailment in East Palestine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg visits the site of the Ohio train derailment.

This feed shows Buttigieg addressing the public at the scene where the wreck took place nearly three weeks ago.

His visit comes the day after former president Donald Trump visited East Palestine in a move branded by some as a "political stunt."

The government is facing growing criticism over the federal response to the derailment - something the Biden administration has defended against.

Initial details from the INSB investigation into the cause confirm the theory that a wheel-bearing overheated and broke.

Residents were evacuated after the derailment on 3 February and locals were concerned about potential contamination of air and water following a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.

The EPA found that lab samples of local water had not been contaminated.

