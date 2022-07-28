Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

Authorities say a man and a woman described as his girlfriend have been arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma

Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 July 2022 19:21

Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned

Show all 2

An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said.

Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child's burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler.

Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.

Both were jailed Thursday and records didn't list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Recommended

It was not clear how the couple and the child were connected and an OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.

The child's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine both the identity and the cause of death, the state bureau said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in