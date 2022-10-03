2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
Authorities say they've found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecomingShow all 5
Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said.
Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
The Miami superintendent said Saturday that the school would no longer travel to the McLain campus for any activities, citing safety concerns. Miami is a city of about 13,000 people about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.
Classes Monday were canceled at McLain but counseling services were available for students.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.