German government to present 1st national security strategy to address growing threats

Germany is unveiling its first comprehensive national security strategy in Berlin as part of an effort to address what it views as growing military, economic and social threats to the country

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 June 2023 09:54

German government to present 1st national security strategy to address growing threats

Germany is unveiling its first comprehensive national security strategy Wednesday in Berlin as part of an effort to address what it views as growing military, economic and social threats to the country.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and four of his top ministers are due to present the new strategy, which has been months in the making. It is seen as a centerpiece of his three-party governing coalition.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has heightened anxiety in Germany about the preparedness of its own armed forces, prompting Scholz to announce a “turning point” on military spending.

Resilience against cyberattacks and the dangers posed by climate change will also be part of the new security strategy. Plans to create a national security council, akin to those found in the United States and Britain, have been shelved, however.

