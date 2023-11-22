Germany and Italy agree on joint 'action plan' including energy, technology, climate protection

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Germany and Italy agreed Wednesday to work closer together in the fields of energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni signed an “action plan” in Berlin after a meeting of top officials from both countries and the two leaders' participation earlier in the day in a virtual G20 summit.

The action plan will lead to new cooperation projects and create new formats for cooperation, Scholz said, specifically mentioning stronger cooperation in the field of energy to ensure long-term security of supply for gas and hydrogen.

Scholz also announced the construction of a new pipeline across the Alps.

“We agree that we want to expand our energy cooperation in order to strengthen long-term supply, security and transformation," the chancellor said.

“With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries,” Scholz added. "At the same time, we want to quickly conclude a German-Italian gas and solidarity agreement.”