Germany's Social Democrats set to approve government deal

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 December 2021 09:26
Germany Politics
Germany Politics
((c) Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting Saturday to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week.

Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany s Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats to form a governing coalition that hasn't been tried before at the federal level. They emerged with a deal on Nov. 24 after relatively quick negotiations.

The three-way alliance aims to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change. It will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years and end an uncomfortable “grand coalition” of Germany's traditional big parties in which the Social Democrats were the junior partners.

The plan is for Scholz to be elected as chancellor on Wednesday and to lead what has been called a “traffic light” coalition after the parties' colors of red, green and yellow.

Before that can happen, members of the parties need to approve the coalition deal. The Social Democrats are holding a convention on Saturday and the Free Democrats have one scheduled for Sunday. The result of a ballot of the Greens’ roughly 125,000-strong membership is expected on Monday.

Recommended

Key pledges by the prospective partners include an increase in Germany's minimum wage to 12 euros ($13.50) per hour from the current 9.60 euros — a move that Scholz has said “means a wage increase for 10 million citizens.” And they also aim to get 400,000 new apartments per year built in an effort to curb rising rental prices.

Scholz, 63, has been Merkel’s finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018. Unlike the other two parties, the Social Democrats haven't yet named their remaining seven Cabinet nominees, who will include the interior, defense and health ministers. Overseeing the Health Ministry is a crucial job at a time when Germany is imposing new restrictions to break a wave of coronavirus infections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in