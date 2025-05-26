Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem

Via AP news wire
Monday 26 May 2025 21:12 BST

Israeli Jews chanting “Death to Arabs” made their way through Muslim neighborhoods of Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday as part of an annual “Jerusalem Day" march. The procession marks Israel’s conquest of the eastern part of the city including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 Mideast war. The event threatened to inflame tensions that are rife in the city after nearly 600 days of war in Gaza.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in