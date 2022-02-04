Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard
Olivia Rodrigo has been named Woman of the Year by Billboard, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Billie Eilish
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard s 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga
The former teen actor turned pop star will be honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. Previous honorees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.
Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations. Rodrigo's exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on “SOUR” broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female artist to achieve the feat.
“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement. “Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years."
Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie and Summer Walker.
The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles hosted by Ciara. Fans will be able to purchase tickets this year for the first time at billboardwomeninmusic.com.
