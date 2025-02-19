Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud's home was burglarized, police say
Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud's home was the target of a burglary earlier this month, police said.
The 38-year-old French soccer star moved to Los Angeles last year after signing with LAFC in May.
Los Angeles police said they responded Feb. 5 to a report of a window smash at a home in west LA. The caller reported an upstairs bedroom window broken and their home burglarized.
LAFC spokesperson Seth Burton declined to comment on behalf of Giroud and the organization beyond confirming the burglary report.
Giroud is best known for his six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three years apiece at Chelsea and Milan. He has scored 285 goals in 716 matches during his club career while winning a wealth of trophies, including a Champions League triumph with Chelsea three years ago.
He was also a star for the French national team, scoring a record 57 goals and playing for Les Bleus’ World Cup winners in 2018.
Giroud is preparing with the LAFC for the upcoming Major League Soccer season, with his team kicking off against Minnesota United this Saturday at home.