GLIMPSES: Nations at odds, but Olympians find time for a hug
The Olympics are supposed to be a time for nations to cast aside politics and conflict
In idealistic terms, the Olympics are a time for nations to cast aside politics and conflict. This year's Beijing Games, against a backdrop of human rights concerns and the latest Russian doping scandal, have challenged those values.
And yet there are occasional hints that the Olympic spirit lives on.
Perhaps none of these has been more poignant than the embrace shared Wednesday night between Russian and Ukrainian athletes at the freestyle skiing mean's aerial final.
Associated Press Photographer Gregory Bull captured the moment when bronze medal winner Ilia Burov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, hugged silver medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine.
With Russia's troop buildup along its border with Ukraine fueling global fears of an imminent invasion, a celebratory moment between two friends takes on added symbolism.
___
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.