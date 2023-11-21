For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Olympic Truce Resolution for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is formally submitted to the UN Member States in the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Truce will be submitted by the Government of France, in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee, and the Organising Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach invited the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the Games in Paris.

Mr Bach said: “The UN Secretary-General is a great supporter of the Olympic values and the Olympic Games. I would like to thank him very much for his unwavering support for the work of the IOC. We are looking forward to welcoming him in Paris.”

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and will be followed by the Paralympic Games from 28 August to 8 September 2024.