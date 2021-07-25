OLY-Tokyo Olympics Digest

Here are AP’s Olympic coverage plans. All times are Eastern. For questions, please email Shelley Acoca at sacoca@ap.org. Find the latest Olympics coverage plans on Coverage Plan. For expanded content, visit AP’s Olympics hub on AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

______

TOP STORIES

OLY-SWM-SWIMMING — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games with a gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Before the morning was done, the powerhouse U.S. team had claimed a total of six medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, SENT: 1030 words, photos. With OLY-SWM-AMERICANS-DYNAMIC START — Michael Phelps is now in a broadcast seat, a mere observer rather than the driving force of U.S. swimming. Yet there is no need to fret about what he left behind with the Americans are off to a flying start at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, SENT: 800 words, photos.

OLY-TEN-TENNIS — Naomi Osaka made quick work of her first match in nearly two months. The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Games. SENT: 920 words, photos.

OLY-RGU-MEN'S PREVIEW — They’ll wear their masks and keep their distance in public, until the tackling and rucking starts. This is one sport where COVID-19 restrictions cannot separate 14 humans competing for a ball in 14-minute chunks of time, a dozen times a day. SENT: 740 words, photos. With RGU-FIJI'S MISSION - The Fijian men’s team were favorites to win gold when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016, duly deliveringtheir country’s first Olympic title in any sport. Now they’re under pressure to do it all over again. SENT: 680 words, photos.

OLY--SKB-SKATEBOARDING-MEN'S STREET — Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first-ever skateboarding competition at the Olympics. He took gold in the men’s street event in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. SENT: 780 words, photos.

OLY--TAE-IRANIAN REFUGEE — Iranian defector Kimia Alizadeh barely missed out on the Refugee Olympic Team’s first-ever medal, losing to Turkey’s Hatice Kübra İlgün in their bronze medal taekwondo bout at the Tokyo Games. Alizadeh won bronze in Rio de Janeiro for Iran, becoming her homeland’s first female Olympic medalist. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY-TOKYO-ARCHITECTURAL-JEWEL — The Yoyogi National Stadium was the architectural jewel of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It’s being used again for the current Tokyo Olympics and remains one of the most important buildings of the 20th century. SENT: 740 words, photos.

OLY—EMPTY VENUES-PHOTO GALLERY — All around the Tokyo Games, empty seats have provided a sullen, silent reminder that these unusual Olympics have been staged against the will of many in Japan, where the coronavirus pandemic is surging. SENT: 160 words, photos.

______

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

OLY-SRF-SURFING'S DEBUT — It was surf’s up for the sport’s century-in-the-making Olympic debut as competitors were consumed emotionally by the momentous occasion and exuded the pure joy of finally making it. SENT: 770 words, photos.

OLY--BVL-CRABB'S DECISION — Four-time Olympian Jake Gibb offered to scuttle his own Olympics so that teammate Taylor Crabb could have the experience even once. SENT: 540 words, photos.

OLY--WEI-WEIGHTLIFTING — Li Fabin embraced his inner flamingo with a unique stance on the way to winning an Olympic gold medal in weightlifting. But the Chinese champion warned others not to try it at home. SENT: 325 words, photos.

GYM-WOMEN'S QUALIFYING — The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title is off to a rocky start. The four-woman group led by reigning champion Simone Biles finished second to ROC, as the Russian team is known, during qualifying. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OLY--SWM-TUNISIA'S GOLD — Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner of the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, beating a field of faster and older swimmers. Hafnaoui is only the second Tunisian to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming. SENT: 425 words, photos.

______

EXPLAINERS

OLY-EXPLAINER-REFUGEE-OLYMPICS-TEAM — The Refugee Olympic Team was created by the IOC for the 2016 Olympics. Its aim was to allow athletes to keep competing even if they had been forced to leave their home countries. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY—EXPLAINER-OCCASIONAL SOCCER TEAM — Britain is back in Olympic soccer for the first time since 2012 with a women’s squad in Japan. It’s the only time the team exists. SENT: 1075 words, photos.

______

DAILY FIXTURES

— OLYMPICS ROUNDUP — Highlights of the day from the 2000 Summer Games.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates and photos from every venue around the 2020 pandemic-delayed Summer Games.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-WHAT TO WATCH — A guide to key storylines each day. Moves after 1 a.m.

— MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day's gold medals.

______

GRAPHICS

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-MEDAL COUNT — Keep track of who’s ahead in the medal race with our nation-by-nation medal tabulation.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day’s medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

______

FEATURED IMAGES

OFEN528 — Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates winning the women’s individual Foil bronze medal final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.

OLYMR110 — Mexico’s Dallas Escobedo warms up before a softball game against Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.

OSWM268 — Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a heat during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

OLYGH137 — Gold medal winner Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria holds a bouquet during a medal ceremony after the women’s cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Oyama, Japan.

OFEN159 - Andrea Santarelli of Italy celebrates after defeating Masaru Yamada of Japan in the men’s individual quarterfinal Epee competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.