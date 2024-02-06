Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Off-duty Omaha officers who fatally shot 2 men will be interviewed by investigators

Investigators plan to interview two police officers who were working off duty in Nebraska’s largest city when they shot and killed two men in an SUV

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 February 2024 03:21

Off-duty Omaha officers who fatally shot 2 men will be interviewed by investigators

Show all 2

Investigators plan to interview two police officers who were working off duty in Nebraska’s largest city when they shot and killed two men in an SUV, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Authorities still provided few details about what led to the confrontation or what happened during it.

The two Omaha officers were working side jobs at a business around 2 a.m. Saturday when they opened fire on the men in the SUV, according to initial police statements over the weekend. The men, Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez, 26, and Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales, 28, died later at a hospital.

Officer Chris Gordon, a police spokesman, said that the officers will be interviewed Tuesday and that the department will probably release their names after that. And he said police will probably hold a news conference Thursday.

A candlelight memorial popped up at the scene Sunday, video from KETV-TV showed.

Police said over the weekend that they found a handgun in the vehicle, but they didn’t say whether it was illegal or what led the two off-duty officers to shoot the men. Police also haven’t said whether the two officers identified themselves as police or whether they were wearing their police uniforms.

One of the officers was wearing a body camera when the shooting happened, and detectives were reviewing businesses’ security footage, authorities said.

The two officers have been placed on paid leave during the investigation which is being handled by a police department team, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in