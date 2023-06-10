Jump to content

Kanis Leung
Saturday 10 June 2023 12:05

One of the 2 giant ducks in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor deflates

One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked in the scorching heat to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. But many who arrived in the afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic.

Organizers said their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure.

“It was decided that the air needed to be immediately released by loosening the seams to avoid any potential risk,” they wrote in a post on social media.

They said the duck would be transferred back to the shipyard for repair.

The two 18-meter (59-feet) -tall yellow ducks resemble the bath toys. In 2013, one of Hofman's ducks was displayed in the city and sparked a frenzy. But that duck was also deflated during its exhibition period.

Hofman said he hoped the return of his pop-art icons would bring some joy to the city. “Double duck, double luck,” he said.

Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

