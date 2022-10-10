Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

One of the iconic dishes of West Africa is a pilaf-like dish called jollof rice

Christopher Kimball
Monday 10 October 2022 12:41

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

Show all 3
Food-MilkStreet- Jollof Rice

One of the iconic dishes of West Africa, jollof rice is vibrantly colored and heavily spiced. And it reflects how cultures across continents blend with delicious results.

It began in the ancient Wolof Empire, the first society in Africa to establish trade with European powers in the 1400s. New World ingredients — tomatoes, bell peppers and chilies — were combined with native spices like grains of selim and rice. Later, the Portuguese would bring curry spices from India.

Now the dish is at the center of family meals and most celebrations, and countries from Nigeria to Ghana to Senegal claim to be winning the “Jollof Wars.” It’s also a delicious one-pot meal that was perfect for our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less.

With up to 20 possible ingredients and countless variations, we focused on common denominators to pare down the list to essentials. Nutty, fragrant basmati rice is seasoned with paprika, curry powder and thyme, then we simmer the grains with chopped carrots in a puree of tomato, red bell pepper and garlic. Frozen peas warmed in the residual heat as the rice finishes absorbing the liquid helps retain their texture.

To ensure the rice cooks evenly, use a large skillet with a tight-fitting lid. And don’t forget to rinse and drain the rice. This washes away surface starch and decreases stickiness in the finished dish.

Recommended

JOLLOF RICE

https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/jollof-rice

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound plum tomatoes, cored and quartered OR a 14½-ounce can diced tomatoes, with juices

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into quarters

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1½ cups basmati rice, rinsed and drained

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped into ¼-inch pieces

1 tablespoon curry powder

1½ teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup frozen green peas

In a food processor, combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, garlic and 1 teaspoon salt. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the rice, then the carrots, curry powder, paprika, thyme, 1½ teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until the rice is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in 1½ cups water, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the water has been absorbed, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the tomato puree and return to a simmer, then reduce to medium-low. Cover and cook until almost dry and the rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Recommended

Scatter the peas over the rice, then cover the pan. Remove from the heat and let stand until the remaining moisture has been absorbed and the peas are heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir the peas into the rice. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in