Independent
Brazilian authorities suspend the airline involved in last year's crash that killed 62

Brazil’s aviation agency has suspended the operating license for local airline Voepass, citing security risks as an investigation continues into a deadly crash in August

Mauricio Savarese
Tuesday 11 March 2025 18:39 GMT
Brazil Airliner
Brazil Airliner

Brazil's aviation agency on Tuesday suspended the operating license for local airline Voepass, citing security risks as an investigation continues into a crash in August that killed all 62 people on board.

One of the company's six planes crashed outside Sao Paulo as signs of ice buildup mounted on its wings. Brazilian authorities in October ordered Voepass to make changes including increasing ground time for maintenance and changing administrators. Four months later, an update showed the situation had not improved.

The aviation agency noted "Voepass’ inability to solve irregularities identified during the supervision, as well as the violation of previously established conditions for the continuity of the operation within the required safety standards.”

It said the suspension will continue until the airline conforms with regulations.

The company did not comment on the decision. Voepass offers regional flights in 15 cities in Brazil.

Investigators say the pilots of the plane that crashed in August reported failure in the system to remove ice from the plane. They were careful to avoid calling that the cause of the accident and stressed that more investigation was needed.

