Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting in Turkey. Present in the room is also the sanctioned Russian oligarch and owner of Chelsea soccer club, Roman Abramovich.

Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-STRANDED TOURISTS — A family of five that left Ukraine to go on vacation in Hawaii watched from the islands as Russia invaded their country. Now they are stranded thousands of miles from home and wondering if they will ever get the chance to return. By Caleb Jones. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE ONION ENDURES — The best taco place in Ukraine? Vladimir Putin as a baby megalomaniac? It’s not too soon for the comic website the Onion to take on the war as fodder for its satirical comedy. Perhaps fitting for the site’s Midwestern roots — it was founded in Madison, Wisconsin in 1988 — the humor is mostly gentle and the human tragedy of the war is avoided. The Onion isn’t as influential as it once way, primarily because it has a lot more competition, but its satire can still solidly hit a target. And, an editor says, it’s ‘a good day at the office,’ when someone mistakes one of its jokes as something real. By David Bauder. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos.

SPAIN-GAS PLANT – The Iberian Peninsula, an almost sea-locked “energy island,” is less reliant on Russian gas than other European neighbors thanks to the supply of Algerian natural gas and about one-third of the continent’s capacity to process liquefied gas, which arrives in large tankers. The U.S. has now become Spain’s top gas supplier and the war in Ukraine is likely going to boost even more imports of American and other LNG. But without gas pipelines to share it, the south’s abundance won’t be a fix for northern Europe’s problems any time soon.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Turkey. The talks Tuesday raised flickering hopes of progress to end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. Ahead of the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian president said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality and is open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas. Those comments might lend momentum to negotiations. But he warned the “ruthless war” continued and that Ukrainians were paying with their lives for the West’s hesitancy on imposing tougher sanctions on Moscow. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT/DEVELOPING: 1,100 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-OCCUPIED TOWN — The bodies of two Russian soldiers lie abandoned in the woods. Ukrainian forces piled atop a tank flash victory signs. Dazed people line up amid charred buildings to reach for aid. These are the sights in a Ukrainian town that has seized back control from Russian forces at least for now. By Andrea Rosa and Felipe Dana. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

MIDEAST-UKRAINE-DOUBLE STANDARD — Western countries have invoked international law within days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They imposed crippling sanctions, welcomed refugees and cheered on Ukraine’s armed resistance. The response has elicited outrage across the Middle East, where many see a glaring double standard in how the West responds to international conflicts. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-FIGHTING FOR FOOD— There’s a second front line that runs through the farmland of western Ukraine, far from the daily resistance against Russia’s invasion. As planting season has arrived, farmers are trying to feed not only their country, but the world. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa are reliant on affordable supplies of wheat and other grains from Ukraine. The demands on Ukrainian farmers are enormous, and the challenges keep growing. Farmers leave for the front. Snarled infrastructure slows transport of supplies like spare parts and fuel. And fertilizer producers are paralyzed by nearby fighting.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUBLES-EXPLAINER — Russia is demanding payment in rubles for its natural gas exports to Europe. And that is rattling markets already in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine. Western governments have rejected the proposal, saying gas contracts specify the currency and can’t simply be changed by one side. Some experts say the Kremlin might be seeking to gain added control over foreign currency that has become scarcer amid Western sanctions, while others say he’s bluffing. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army

