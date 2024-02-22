A joint US-Canadian investigation results in the seizure of a record 274 guns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A joint investigation by Canadian police and U.S. law enforcement has led to what they call a record-breaking gun bust with 274 illegals guns being seized.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the investigation with U.S. Homeland Security resulted in firearms being confiscated in the U.S. and Ontario. Police said 106 guns were seized in Ontario and 168 were seized in the U.S. before they could be smuggled into the Canadian province.

Investigators said police infiltrated an alleged group of smugglers trying to bring guns across the border into the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said 16 people in Ontario have been arrested.

They say the suspects were also allegedly trafficking a large amount of drugs.