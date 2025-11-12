Bah, humbug! Air Force base housing landlord says no Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outdoor Christmas decorations aren't flying at U.S. Air Force base housing in the Florida Panhandle, at least not before Thanksgiving.

The private company that operates a community of homes near Tyndall Air Force Base has recently instructed residents to remove their Yuletide decorations and refrain from putting them back up until after Turkey Day.

“All holiday decorations should be reflective in their respective months and not any sooner than 30 days before the given holiday,” the landlord said in the message.

Air Force Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe, a Tyndall spokesman, said Wednesday that the landlord, Balfour Beatty Communities, had set the policy. The operations manager for the company's Tyndall AFB Homes didn't respond to an emailed inquiry.

“They are enforcing the community standards outlined in the legally binding lease agreement all residents voluntarily sign,” Davidson-Beebe said in an email. “These guidelines are not part of a broader Air Force policy. Since community standards are set by the privatized housing management company at some installations, standards may vary from base to base.”

The 59-page community handbook for Tyndall AFB Homes explicitly states that winter decorations and lights are only allowed from the week after Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, and that lights can only be lit from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Do not keep them lit all night or in daylight hours,” the handbook says. “They must be removed no later than the third week of January; they may not remain on the exterior year-round.”

The base located outside Panama City in Florida's Panhandle is home to the 325th Fighter Wing. The base suffered catastrophic damage in 2018 from Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm. The estimated cost to rebuild the base was $4.7 billion.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social