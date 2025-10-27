Slow-moving storm dumps as much rain as a hurricane in parts of Central Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Intense rains that stalled over Central Florida unleashed nearly 20 inches (508 millimeters) of rain in 24 hours, triggering dangerous flash floods that stranded cars and inundated roadways, leaving some closed to traffic into Monday.

Forecasters said the colossal amount of rain dropped on parts of Florida east and north of Orlando was comparable to what the region saw from a hurricane in 2022, underscoring the state's vulnerability to extreme weather far beyond the tropical storms that brew offshore.

“This is very significant rainfall. I mean, this is the type of numbers that we haven’t really seen since Hurricane Ian,” said Zach Law, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's office in Melbourne, Florida.

Parts of Eustis in Lake County were inundated with 19.7 inches of rain, while Port Saint John, west of the Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, saw 15.57 inches, according to a 24-hour rainfall analysis by the NWS.

The slow-moving storm system triggered a flash flood emergency in Eustis and Mount Dora on Sunday, with the NWS declaring the event a “particularly dangerous situation,” a strongly worded and rare warning from forecasters.

“That highlights the extent of how significant that event was,” Law said.

Residents in Mount Dora woke up Monday to multiple road closures and at least two roadways left washed out, and one impassable. Local officials there issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice after a water line break — apparently linked to the flooding — caused water pressure to drop temporarily at both of the city's plants.

Emergency responders and work crews were out early Monday monitoring conditions and assessing the damage.

A flood watch was in effect into Monday night for parts of Central Florida, including Orlando and Daytona Beach, where more rainfall is expected. Forecasters warn that even two to three inches of additional rain could significantly impact the region and trigger more flash flooding, posing a potentially deadly danger to drivers who try to navigate inundated roadways.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.