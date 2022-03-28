'Drive My Car' wins Oscar award for best international film
Japan’s “Drive My Car” has won the Oscar for best international feature.
Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also nominated for co-writing the screenplay.
“Drive My Car” is also nominated for best picture.
It’s the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.
It beat out Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Denmark’s “Flee” and Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”
