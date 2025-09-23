Canadian privacy watchdogs call for TikTok to enhance protection for children on platform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok’s efforts to keep children off the platform and prevent the collection and use of their sensitive personal information are “inadequate" but the company is taking steps to address concerns, Canadian privacy authorities said Tuesday.

Federal Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said TikTok must do more to keep underage children off its platform and must better explain its data collection practices, especially to youth. The company has said the platform is not intended for people under the age of 13.

“Our investigation found that measures that TikTok uses to keep children off the popular video sharing platform and to prevent the collection and use of their sensitive personal information ... were inadequate," Dufresne said.

Dufresne said TikTok has agreed to enhance underage assurance methods to keep underage users off the platform and agreed to strengthen privacy communications so that users understand how their data is being used.

“There’s some steps that they still have to take. … For the moment, we find it’s conditionally resolved,” he said. “We are going to be monitoring the situation."

Dufresne said the privacy policies lack details and are hard to find.

The federal, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia privacy commissioners released the results of their joint investigation, which they launched in 2023.

The investigation noted that in Quebec 40% of young people aged 6 to 17 have a TikTok account. It said among 6- to 12-year-olds, the proportion is 17%.

“We were certainly struck by how elaborate a profiling that was being used by TikTok,” British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey said. “What information was being collected with these facial and voice analytics and how they were always being used in combination with things like your location, information to create elaborate inferences about users, like what their spending power was and to use that, to then to decide what content, including advertising to feed back to them.”

Last year, the Canadian government said it won’t block access to the popular video-sharing app but ordered the dissolution of its Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind it.

U.S. President Donald Trump said prominent billionaires — including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and tech founder Michael Dell — could be part of a deal in which the U.S. will take control of the social video platform.