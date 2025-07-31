Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tropical Storm Gil forms in eastern Pacific and isn’t expected to threaten land as it strengthens

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Gil has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and isn’t expected to threaten land as it strengthens

Via AP news wire
Thursday 31 July 2025 14:29 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Gil has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and isn't expected to threaten land as it strengthens, forecasters said Thursday.

The storm is forecast to remain over open water and become a hurricane on Friday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It's about 785 miles (1,263 kilometers) south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving west at 15 mph (24 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to turn to the west-northwest in the coming days.

Gil is strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Iona is churning westward in the ocean, about 860 miles (1,384 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). It was earlier a hurricane but has since weakened. It isn't threatening land.

And other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

