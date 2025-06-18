Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Erick forms off Mexico's Pacific coast and threatens to bring flooding and mudslides

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Erick has formed in the eastern Pacific on a forecast track to make landfall in Mexico

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 18 June 2025 12:58 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Hurricane Erick formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean on a forecast track to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and possible mudslides to southern coastal Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, the Miami-based center said in an advisory. The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

Erick is expected to be at or near major hurricane status as it approaches the Mexican coast on Thursday. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of 111-129 mph (180-210 kph).

